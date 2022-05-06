Future Leaders 2022: Rebecca Rowntree

Rebecca Rowntree, creative director, Leo Burnett

Rowntree follows her own mantra (and popular event series) “Get Sh*t Done”, combining creative leadership, inventive activism and high-energy multitasking. Before being snatched up by Leo Burnett as its creative director for Kellogg, this now mother of a “lockdown baby” freelanced with the team at Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO on the immensely successful Bodyform #wombstories campaign. For her own top-ranked podcast, “This Way Up”, she launched an International Women’s Day (IWD) manifesto film, entitled “We are not a stereotype”. For Uber, Rowntree scripted and directed three films for IWD that followed culture makers using the service to visit key places associated with their female heroes, bringing attention to the fact that only 14% of London’s blue plaques are for women.