Future Leaders 2022: Rosie May Bird Smith

Rosie May Bird Smith, writer and creative, Havas London

Bird Smith believes success is a mixture of talent and drive. She takes pride in going above and beyond on every small task or unsexy brief. She’s part of Havas London's creative resurgence, creating award-winning campaigns for major brands. Bird Smith feels humour needs to make a huge comeback for ads to resonate with the public. As proved by her recent spot for Vanish, which wove a funny hyperbolised story about a family’s dirty carpet, instead of the expected product demo, and increased sales by 81%. Our judges agreed Bird Smith’s “Uncomfortable truth” campaign for Durex really stands out and they loved the fact that it includes a reference to an older demographic as sexually active.