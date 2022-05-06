Future Leaders 2022: Safiyah Kelly

Safiyah Kelly, creative strategist, Born Social

Kelly is leading the way with big, bold ideas in the world of social. Her work for Nando’s includes an online recruitment campaign that features real employees, with added Peri-peri spice. She is not afraid to have challenging or uncomfortable conversations with clients about the chaotic world of social, and understands a creative leader’s need to build trust. Kelly turned her successful client presentation on the dos and don’ts of sustainability comms into an online event for the entire industry, sharing her experience and tips on how to approach this tricky but vital subject. The judges were impressed with her high-energy vibes and bags of potential, important qualities for a Future Leader.