Candace Kuss and Ali Hanan
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Future Leaders 2022: Safiyah Kelly

Adland's top 30 female, non-binary and gender non-conforming rising stars.

Future Leaders 2022: Safiyah Kelly

Safiyah Kelly, creative strategist, Born Social

Kelly is leading the way with big, bold ideas in the world of social. Her work for Nando’s includes an online recruitment campaign that features real employees, with added Peri-peri spice. She is not afraid to have challenging or uncomfortable conversations with clients about the chaotic world of social, and understands a creative leader’s need to build trust. Kelly turned her successful client presentation on the dos and don’ts of sustainability comms into an online event for the entire industry, sharing her experience and tips on how to approach this tricky but vital subject. The judges were impressed with her high-energy vibes and bags of potential, important qualities for a Future Leader.

Return to the full Future Leaders list

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

CAMPAIGN AI 

Our new premium service offering bespoke monitoring reports for your company.

Find out more

Become a member of Campaign

Get the latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk, plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now