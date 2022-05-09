Future Leaders 2022: Savena Surana

Savena Surana, co-founder, Identity 2.0, and producer, Unfold Stories

Surana is a creative communicator with a background in edtech. Her focus is on diversifying the world of creativity and technology. For her current role at Unfold Stories, she works with digital innovators focusing on the global sustainable goals and for clients such as Mastercard, Together for Women and the United Nations. Concerned about the invasion of privacy online, Savana co-founded Identity 2.0, a creative studio working at the intersection of identity, technology and digital rights. She wanted to prove that you don’t need a law degree to stand up for these rights and that creativity is a powerful tool to change minds.