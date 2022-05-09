Candace Kuss and Ali Hanan
Future Leaders 2022: Sophie Taylor

Adland's top 30 female, non-binary and gender non-conforming rising stars.

Sophie Taylor, creative, Bartle Bogle Hegarty London 

An award-winning creative, Taylor is currently at BBH London. She is proud of the work she has made in the past few years, including for the Department of Transport on road safety – a cause close to her heart. Another very special passion project was the “Reclaim her name” campaign, for which female writers who historically used male pseudonyms to get published had their names printed on the front of their novels for the first time. This Bailey's x Women's Prize for Fiction campaign was a powerful conversation starter and even an answer in her gran’s Times crossword. Taylor has a background in feature film script development, and like many copywriters burns the midnight oil as a screenwriter. 

