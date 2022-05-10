Future Leaders 2022: Tanya Holbrook

Tanya Holbrook, design director, Uncommon Creative Studio

Holbrook has been responsible for some of the most noteworthy campaigns of the past couple of years. She has refined her craft over a decade, working across creative agencies and branding studios in Europe, the Middle East and the US, with clients that include H&M, B&Q, Habito, Ecover and Nike. One of the most powerful campaigns she has worked on was "One/Second/Suit" for H&M, designed to encourage people with a job interview not to be limited by their circumstances by offering free suit hire to men. The results were incredible: all suits were fully subscribed within 24 hours of launch in both the UK and US and the project picked up gold, silver and bronze at Cannes Lions 2021 in Brand Activation and Experience. A lockdown campaign by Holbrook also caught the judges' eye. To help support hospitality workers facing hardship, Uncommon collaborated with home fragrance brand Earl of East on a unique series of scented candles, to help raise money for charity Hospitality Action. Holbrook’s team created "Scents of normality", an exclusive collection of luxurious candles that smell like the places we missed most during lockdown: The Local, The Cinema and The Festival.