Future Leaders 2022: Tasha Rosehill

Tasha Rosehill, associate creative director, MediaMonks

Rosehill is a neurodiverse associate creative director, who uses her leadership to create initiatives and inspire change, becoming the first ever mum and first flexible worker in the London office of her agency. In 2020, she co-founded Wellbeing.Monks, an internal initiative to look after the wellbeing of the staff. Her work includes a multi-faceted campaign for Fifa to celebrate 30 years of togetherness in women’s football. For Procter & Gamble, Rosehill creative-directed a social-first campaign called “Girl talk 2” aimed at adolescent girls with questions about their changing bodies. She led the way in producing the work during the Covid lockdown, managing the team, copy, animation and illustration elements, director selection and a fully remote shoot.