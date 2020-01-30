Gurjit Degun
Gala Bingo turns to Antidote for £13m ad account

Business also includes Gala Spins brand.

Gala Bingo: Cravens previously created its advertising

Gala Bingo has awarded its £13m advertising account to Antidote after a competitive pitch run by the brand’s parent company, GVC Holdings.

The business also includes gambling site Gala Spins.

Antidote will work on integrated brand campaigns for both Gala Bingo and Gala Spins, with the first work set to break next month. The Gala Bingo campaign will include TV, digital and social media, alongside idents around the brand's sponsorship of The Chase on ITV and of Australian soaps on Channel 5.

Cravens previously handled the account for seven years and repitched for the account. 

Karina Adrian, head of brand for Gala Bingo and Gala Spins, said: "From our first meeting, Antidote got us and our vision for both brands. We’re looking forward to working with them to really disrupt the marketplace and take both brands to the next level."

GVC also owns Ladbrokes Coral Group, which changed its agency requirements last year, appointing Bartle Bogle Hegarty to its creative business.

Phil Coverdale, managing director at Cravens, said: "Cravens has enjoyed a great mutually successful partnership with Gala over the last seven years and we wish them continued success."

