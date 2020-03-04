Galaxy creates egg hunt for grown-ups

Galaxy is hosting an Easter egg hunt for adults in London Covent Garden to launch its Enchanted Eggs.

The "Enchanted Egg hunt", at Grays & Feather wine bar, is set within a mystical rose-gold garden. The experience was inspired by the brand's Enchanted Eggs, which are made of chocolate and mixed with caramel pieces rolled in edible rose gold.

Upon arrival, guests will be welcomed with a rose-gold cocktail and transported into a world of "enchanted discovery" and "chocolatey pleasure". Hidden among blooms and foliage will be clues and eggs.

Chocolate tasting will occur throughout the experience, with an edible gift at the end. The space, open on 7 March, was created by Bompas & Parr.

Sarah Mellor, brand director at Galaxy parent Mars, said: "Galaxy is all about choosing pleasure. What better way to kick off your Easter celebrations than to experience the nostalgia of a traditional Easter egg hunt with a more grown-up twist."