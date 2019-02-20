GambleAware helps 2.4m young men avoid developing gambling problem

GambleAware has recruited former footballers Dean Saunders and Danny Gabbidon and BT Sport’s Matt Smith to help 2.4 million young men in the UK avoid developing a gambling problem.

The work by M&C Saatchi – it’s first since winning the account in July last year – aims to identify the situations that can lead people to make ill-considered bets. It is the biggest-ever national public health campaign for safer gambling.

In the first of a series of films directed by Gorgeous TV’s Chris Palmer, a 30-second spot reveals a disappointed bettor moving from the sofa to the kitchen to avoid his partner discovering a betting loss.

On the verge of placing another bet to chase his losses, he finds himself pitch-side at QPR’s Loftus Road stadium, being interrogated by BT Sport’s Matt Smith and former Welsh internationals Dean Saunders and Danny Gabbidon. This launches during the Manchester United vs Liverpool game on 24 February.

In another ad, which will initially launch online over the weekend, features a drunk man toying with the idea of betting on a central American Cup fixture before being transported to Panama and mocked, in Spanish, by the local pundits for his lack of knowledge of the teams involved.

The final spot sees a bored office worker betting on a horse race and is set to be revealed on 9 March, to coincide with Cheltenham Racecourse festival.

Each creative finishes with the endline, "You’ll Bet Regret It". The media agency is Goodstuff.

Designed to reach young male gamblers, the campaign was developed following research by Ipsos MORI for GambleAware which found that out of 3.7 million men in the UK aged 16 to 44, 58% agree that they "sometimes make impulsive bets in the heat of the moment" and 47% said that they make "bets I know I shouldn’t".

Professor Sian Griffiths, GambleAware trustee and deputy chair, Public Health England (interim), said: "The Bet Regret campaign is about raising awareness of behaviours that people might not always recognise as impulsive or risky, such as sports betting when drunk, bored or chasing losses."