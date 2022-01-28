GambleAware releases first-ever harms prevention campaign for women

Independent charity GambleAware has launched its first-ever campaign aimed at women, to warn them of the potential harms of gambling.

Created by agency of record M&C Saatchi, with PR by Freuds and media planning by Goodstuff, “Losing track of the world around you” will run until March across TV, BVOD, social and digital channels.



The ad, directed by Thomas Ormonde at MindsEye, depicts a family watching TV together, while the mother is oblivious to her surroundings as she gambles on her phone. When her family begin performing circus-like tricks in the middle of their living room, she remains unaware of the bizarre scenes unfolding under her very nose due to the hold gambling has over her.



The campaign also includes a film starring TV presenter Angellica Bell. Bell speaks to gambling and health experts in order to highlight what help and support is available, as well as hearing from a woman about her experiences falling victim to gambling harms.



It comes at an opportune time. New analysis has revealed activity on female-centric gambling websites is at its highest in the winter months, with total average traffic between December and March up by 29%, compared with the rest of the year.



Alexia Clifford, chief communications officer at GambleAware, explained how there is often more stigma around women who gamble, and a lot of the time this shame can prevent someone from asking for support.



She added: “The campaign will encourage women to look out for the early warning signs of harmful gambling and direct them to the BeGambleAware website for free advice and support to help keep their gambling under control.”



Matt Lee, executive creative director at M&C Saatchi, said: “It was essential for us to strike the right tone with this campaign. To engage with our audience of female gamblers, who may not feel that their gambling is a problem, but to do so without using scare tactics.”



Lee added: “It was also important for us to create something which would stand out among all the glitz and the noise that we see in gambling work.”



The head of Freuds Health and Behaviour Change, Julia Bainbridge, said: “Gambling harms carry significant and complex consequences, which are often experienced predominantly in isolation by too many women across the country.



“Working with GambleAware, a host of expert voices, and women with lived experiences of gambling harm, the campaign is looking to increase awareness and understanding, in order to address the misconceptions that underpin these pervasive health inequalities, and empower more women to get the support they may need.”