Omar Oakes
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

GambleAware's 'disappearing balls' ad highlights problem-betting in football

It is the first time the organisation has chosen to focus on a specific sport.

GambleAware's 'disappearing balls' ad highlights problem-betting in football

GambleAware, the problem-gambling awareness charity, has taken on football betting for the first time in a new campaign ahead of the busy festive schedule of matches.

The ad, created by And Rising, shows young footballers at every level – including children – suffering from a mysterious phenomenon of disappearing balls.

It builds up to the footballers descending on to a betting shop, whose roof is completely covered in the missing footballs.

A voiceover then asks: "Is betting taking away our love of the game?" At the end, a child knocks on the door of the shop and pleads: "Can we have our ball back?"

The spot, also called "Can we have our ball back?", runs on social media and launches today ahead of Christmas, a traditionally busy period for football.

It is the first time GambleAware has chosen to highlight problem-gambling in relation to a particular sport and how it is normalising gambling for children.

Last week, the Gambling Commission warned the number of problem online child gamblers in the UK has quadrupled to more than 55,000 in the past four years.

The launch of "Can we have our ball back?" follows a financial analysis by gambling industry specialists Regulus Partners that shows total spend by gambling companies on marketing is up by 56% to £1.5bn since 2014. 

The film was directed by Bafta nominee Scott Lyon alongside And Rising executive creative director Will Thacker. It was created by Toby Roberts and Julie Herskin. 

Some broadcasters and betting companies have already taken action in anticipation of tighter regulation of gambling ads coming into force in the UK. 

Earlier this month, Sky announced that it would "significantly" reduce the volume of gambling ads on TV by allowing only one to feature during a single ad break. 

In October, Ladbrokes Coral Group chief executive Kenny Alexander backed a proposed 9pm TV watershed for gambling ads.

The Labour Party has already pledged to ban gambling ads during live sport if it gets into power.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
The UK's favourite YouTube ads: BMW tops Apple

Promoted

November 21, 2018

The UK's favourite YouTube ads: BMW tops Apple

AGENCY
What you need to know about health marketing for 2019 and beyond

Promoted

November 19, 2018

What you need to know about health marketing for 2019 and beyond

MEDIA
John Lewis/Waitrose's "Bohemian Rhapsody" wins creatives' vote

Promoted

November 15, 2018

John Lewis/Waitrose's "Bohemian Rhapsody" wins creatives' vote

MEDIA
"It's what consumers expect, it's what our brand partners expect" WLT's Jonathan Simpson Dent

Promoted

November 14, 2018

"It's what consumers expect, it's what our brand partners expect" WLT's Jonathan Simpson Dent