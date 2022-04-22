Gambling ad rules need reform to prevent harm to children

The recent announcement from the Committee of Advertising Practice (CAP) introducing "tough" new rules on gambling advertising to further protect under-18s is wholeheartedly welcomed by GambleAware.

As the leading charity working to prevent gambling harms, we strongly support all efforts to help prevent gambling harm among children and young people.

Younger generations growing up today are having to navigate an entirely different world through online and social media and are often surrounded by new technologies and ways to interact and engage online. This is especially important when considering the rise of social media influencers and the growing level of influence celebrities can have on young people and youth culture.

I think it is absolutely right for the new rules to limit the role of top-flight footballers and sportspeople who are well-known to under-18s in relation to gambling advertising and marketing. The media landscape has evolved swiftly and in some cases the advertising and marketing regulations have struggled to keep up.

When it comes to gambling advertising and marketing, this is an area of particular concern, especially for children and young people.

GambleAware’s research into the exposure and appeal of gambling advertising and marketing on children and young people found that 94% of 11- to 17-year-olds were exposed to gambling marketing activity in the past month, seeing on average six gambling ads. Nearly two-thirds of 11- to 17-year-olds had seen gambling adverts on social media, while nearly half had seen sports teams, games or events sponsored by a gambling operator.

Campaign readers don’t need to be told how powerful insight-led and well-targeted marketing campaigns can be in changing behaviour. In my previous role as marketing director at Public Health England, I led campaigns that changed behaviour at scale across a wide range of health issues from smoking cessation to mental health.

At GambleAware, we adopt a public health approach to the prevention of gambling harms. We do this by embedding prevention and early intervention at all levels to reduce inequalities and ensure those in need get the support required.

Since joining GambleAware, I have led new campaigns to help women prevent gambling harm and to encourage people experiencing harm from gambling to access support from the National Gambling Treatment Service.

When it comes to children and young people, it’s crucial that we take a precautionary approach and protect them from exposure to gambling advertising and marketing. That’s why I’m delighted that the findings from our research into gambling advertising and children and young people played a key part in the decision to strengthen the CAP code.

I believe that reducing the amount of gambling advertising children and young people are exposed to is critical to delivering a society in which people are safe from gambling harms.

Alexia Clifford is the chief communications officer at GambleAware