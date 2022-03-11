Gambling giant 888 launches first global masterbrand campaign

Gambling company 888 has released its first global masterbrand campaign, uniting brands 888poker, 888casino and 888sport into one ad.

This marks the first time the company, which has been established for 25 years, has brought its three brands under one creative.

Developed by creative agency Recipe, the neon ad zooms in on people playing 888 games in convenience stores, from the comfort of their living rooms, in the middle of a basketball court, and even from space.

Poker bets, casino bets, sport bets – everything is on the table as the ad emphasises that 888 is “Made to Play”.

Dan Jacobs, creative director at Recipe, said: “Recipe navigated the choppy strategic waters of bringing together three business units in a way that would resonate with consumers across all three products.”

Initially, the campaign will run for five weeks in the UK across TV, social and video-on-demand.

After this, the campaign will be rolled out to select countries in the coming months and post-summer, and the three individual brands will also release their own ads across TV and other channels.

Media planning and buying has been done by Zenith.

Sivan Finn Shalev, vice-president of strategic marketing at 888 Holdings, said the new strategy was a “huge step” for the company.

She added: “The Made to Play campaign is the first manifestation of this new direction and we look forward to continuing to work with Recipe to grow into this strong brand platform.”