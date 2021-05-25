Game-changing TV metrics with Direct Line, O2, Sky, ISBA and The Trade Desk

The different media measurements that exist right now are complex and don’t make a marketer's job easy. And with the exponential growth of connected TV and broadcaster video on-demand, the world of measurement has become even more fragmented. Brands want better metrics for TV – and in general.

The global ad industry is trying to tackle this issue, with key players finally collaborating to find the answers to this problem. As we move closer to finding solutions, what are advertisers hoping to solve? What does an ideal cross-industry measurement look like? Is this what will lead us to better TV metrics? What role does planning play in influencing the outcomes? And can smart planning improve the results?

Campaign and The Trade Desk seek to find the answers to these questions in an interactive Q&A session streaming on 29 June at 11am.

Sam Taylo r, head of commercial marketing at Direct Line Group and Chair of TV steering group & executive committee member

Lucy Bristowe , director of insight and research, Sky

Joseph Cox , media lead, O2

Bobi Carley , head of media & video at ISBA

Jessica McGrogan, senior director, brand, The Trade Desk

