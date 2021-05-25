Promoted
The Trade Desk
Georganna Simpson
Added 7 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Game-changing TV metrics with Direct Line, O2, Sky, ISBA and The Trade Desk

Campaign UK editor-in-chief Gideon Spanier hosts a virtual panel to get the answers to your questions on how the industry can deliver better measurement for TV

Game-changing TV metrics with Direct Line, O2, Sky, ISBA and The Trade Desk

The different media measurements that exist right now are complex and don’t make a marketer's job easy. And with the exponential growth of connected TV and broadcaster video on-demand, the world of measurement has become even more fragmented. Brands want better metrics for TV – and in general.

The global ad industry is trying to tackle this issue, with key players finally collaborating to find the answers to this problem. As we move closer to finding solutions, what are advertisers hoping to solve? What does an ideal cross-industry measurement look like? Is this what will lead us to better TV metrics? What role does planning play in influencing the outcomes? And can smart planning improve the results?

Campaign and The Trade Desk seek to find the answers to these questions in an interactive Q&A session streaming on 29 June at 11am. 

  • Sam Taylor, head of commercial marketing at Direct Line Group and Chair of TV steering group & executive committee member

  • Lucy Bristowe, director of insight and research, Sky 

  • Joseph Cox, media lead, O2

  • Bobi Carley, head of media & video at ISBA

  • Jessica McGrogan, senior director, brand, The Trade Desk

Register here to watch.

Topics

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now