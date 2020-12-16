GAMECHANGERS: under the hood of 2020’s most creative TikTok campaigns

Earlier this month, TikTok and Campaign shared a breakdown of the top brand campaigns that truly mastered TikTok creativity in 2020. To follow up, we’ve selected the seven that best embody the Creative Rules laid out by TikTok’s Creative Lab team, with a behind-the-scenes reveal of the thinking that informed the work, hearing directly from the brands who made it happen.

Mastercard, Converse, ASOS and O2 are just some of the heavy-hitters enjoying huge success on the platform. They’re the advertisers who really get it; who make TikToks, not ads; and who embrace TikTok’s mantra: “inspire creativity and bring joy”.

Below, we explore how these brands and their agencies worked together with the TikTok team to make their activations a reality. Soaking all of this up is a surefire way to start maximising the reach and relevance of your own campaigns in the year to come.



1. Creative freedom - TikTok is a place where creativity runs free – be authentic, real, fun and positive

Brand: Virgin Media

Campaign: “Stay in love, stay connected”

Engagement: 21.9m impressions; 16% engagement rate

This morale-boosting campaign was a light-hearted and fun continuation of Virgin Media’s existing “Stay connected” advertisements, designed to highlight the enormous importance of staying connected amid all the uncertainty of 2020.

Virgin Media recognised the importance of the enormous amount of joyful and positive content on TikTok, so the platform seemed the obvious choice to help them lift the nation’s spirits. The TopView ad format they chose provided the brand with the perfect creative platform, greeting audiences with heart-warming snapshots of couples performing virtual musical duets, loved ones falling asleep together on a video call, and cat selfies, the moment they opened their app – all set to the upbeat soundtrack of Carly Rae Jepsen’s “I Really Like You”.

Imrati Anand, Agency Partnerships Manager, TikTok, Europe, explained the thinking that gave rise to the creative: “with the pandemic and lockdown forcing many of us to embrace new ways of interacting and connecting with each other, TikTok and Virgin thought it was the perfect opportunity to celebrate, and humanise, the ever more pivotal role technology is playing in keeping people connected”.

Virgin Media, working closely with TikTok’s commercial and creative teams, wanted to hero the importance of digital connections in the new normal of dating, showcasing heartwarming tales of romance and relationships that have flourished on the internet with the help of Virgin Media.

Speaking on the power the platform displayed in helping brands like Virgin reach new audiences during such a difficult year, Inam Mahmood, Managing Director, Global Business Solutions, TikTok, UK said: “2020 has brought on momentous challenges for the advertising industry. The industry has demonstrated extraordinary resilience, quickly shifting focus to new formats and new ways of delivering impactful campaigns. Using TikTok to create new connections with customers in the digital realm, while still driving mass awareness and business growth.”

Launching with a TopView Ad, the “Stay in love, stay connected” campaign clearly struck a chord with the TikTokers, having a major impact numbers-wise: in its first 24-hour run in September it generated 21.9 million impressions and a highly impressive engagement rate of over 16%.



2. Joy-filled creative – TikTok is about joy-filled creative - play positively and have fun.

Brand: Beats By Dr. Dre

Campaign: #BeatsDaisyChallenge

Engagement: 7.1bn views

Beats By Dr. Dre realised there was a great synergy between its own mission statements, and those of TikTok. Both put creativity, culturally definitive moments and music at the heart of what they do. Which is why they worked closely with TikTok to promote the launch of its Powerbeats Pro summer colours.

They teamed up with singer-songwriter and rapper Ashnikko and invited the TikTok community to showcase their creativity. The results were appropriately colourful, diverse and quirky. The #BeatsDaisyChallenge exemplified everything that makes Beats By Dr. Dre and TikTok unique – boundary-pushing

During the planning stages, Beats By Dr. Dre had said it wanted to create an activation that felt ambitious and culture-defining, with work that was unique and hadn’t been attempted before on TikTok.

Given that it wanted a format with a “virility factor” that would let users unleash their creativity, and engage and interact with the brand, TikTok and Beats By Dr. Dre decided to work with Ashnikko to put the Powerbeats Pro colours front of users’ minds.

The Hashtag Challenge format was a no-brainer because it would inspire the TikTok audience to respond creatively and en masse. Activity was supported with TopView Ads and other media across the UK, US, the Nordics, Germany, France and Russia.

A campaign of such scale relied heavily on a concerted multi-team effort, across agencies such as AnalogFolk, Hogarth, Pulse and PMG; music labels; Ashnikko’s own people; and TikTok’s own commercial, creative, strategy and operational teams.

Its scale was matched by its impact, generating one of the most successful brand campaigns ever to have run on the platform. Masses of TikTokers created content using the hashtag, while activity generated more than 7.1 billion views of the challenge and 460 million engagements.

“It’s been phenomenal to see the TikTok community rise to the Branded Hashtag Challenge from Beats By Dr. Dre and Ashnikko,” said Blake Chandlee, TikTok’s Vice-President of Global Business Solutions.

“This is an amazingly creative campaign that embodies everything that makes TikTok unique - creativity, community and culture - and Beats has embraced our platform to connect directly with its target audiences.”



3. Creators – use Creators to land your message credibly - boost calls-to-action with targeted audiences.

Brand: Converse

Campaign: #ConverseAllStar

Engagement: 24m video views; 1.8m challenge page clicks; 75% uplift in brand recall

Getting TikTok Creators to work on your campaign and then bringing them out of the virtual and into the physical world proved impactful for Converse this summer.

The footwear brand teamed up with TikTok and media agency Initiative for the launch of its Creative All Star Series in London, an offline event that TikTok would broadcast to a global audience, at the same time challenging users to design their own custom pair of Converse.

The campaign saw Converse work with an array of Creators to maximise user engagement via a Hashtag Challenge Plus targeting London’s young communities, a drive that was complemented by various ad formats to further boost reach and sign up to the offline event.

From the outset, TikTok’s commercial and creative teams worked closely with Converse’s marketing team to develop the idea.

As Fay Wright, Brand Partnerships Manager, TikTok, Europe explained: “Our TikTok brand strategy team were also instrumental in driving the project forward and syncing with our marketing team to support from a strategic standpoint.”

The Converse Creative All Star Series event took place at London’s Hoxton Docks, bringing the digital campaign into the real world. TikTok Creators manned a Creator Customisation Station while live streaming to their followers. This marked the first partnership in TikTok’s history to “hero TikTok’s creative community with an event integration”.

The campaign showcased how the platform can both serve vast digital communities, “while engaging with real-world audiences”.

Max Firth, Converse Western Europe Brand Director, was clearly delighted. He said: “From the Hashtag Challenge in the lead-up to the event, through to the Creators we worked with and customisation moments onsite, TikTok put our audience at the heart of everything and we were thrilled with the scale of the partnership, as well as the level of creativity from everyone who took part.”

A brand study showed the campaign pushed brand reveal up by 75%, which resulted in 24 million video views and 1.8 million Challenge page clicks.

4. Sound on – TikTok is sound on - so think sound first

Brand: ASOS

Campaign: #AySauceChallenge

Engagement: 2.2bn views

TikTok’s roots are entwined with those of the music industry. Catchy tunes and dance-offs go viral on the sound-on platform, so using a sonic hook to reel in audiences makes total sense. Online fashion retailer ASOS understood that.

The brand made a huge impression during its first-ever campaign on TikTok, a Branded Hashtag Challenge Plus that used a bespoke musical track and an augmented reality Branded Effect to get the community engaging in their droves. TikTok users were invited to “channel their ASOS vibe” and show off their three best outfits with a series of clothing changes over the course of three weeks.

ASOS’s interest around using music as the heart of a campaign had been sparked after seeing and admiring US brand e.l.f. Cosmetics’ impactful Hashtag Challenge, which had also used bespoke music to drive awareness.

From start to finish, ASOS worked closely with Byte London. Bel Moretti, the agency’s Senior Lead Creative, explained: “We all came to an agreement on the path we would go down really quickly and that’s the benefit of collaborating with a client that gets excited by ‘newness’ and exploring new territories.”

Ali McClintock, Byte’s Head of Client Operations, added: “Bringing together 40+ creators, a bespoke track and a Branded Effect in a month is always going to be tricky. But it was made possible through tight collaboration.”

The biggest challenge was “finding the right balance with branding”, Moretti said. “We lent into sonic with ‘Ay Sauce’, so went lighter on visual branding. We’re continuing to learn ways of doing this whilst still allowing people to feel they can have fun with the challenge. TikTok pushes you to find ways of branding in new and innovative ways.”

Moretti added that playing with sound was her favourite part of the campaign. “TikTok sonic branding feels like an evolution of the jingle but in the best possible way. Getting across message and tone, then applying it to action within 15 seconds. It was interesting to take the track from a supporting, to a leading role.

“Weird is worth it.”

It certainly was. The activation achieved significant brand cut-through, more than 1.2 billion video views in just six days and 488,000-plus user-created videos.

5. Attention – TikTokers pay attention - lean into popular challenges, trends and behaviours

Brand: O2

Campaign: #O2BublDance

Engagement: 2.3bn views

O2 totally understood that by using TikTok’s proprietary features it could produce a campaign that would resonate with users. The mobile brand also sought to make history by launching TikTok’s first-ever robot dance Duet on the platform – an animation-led campaign designed to promote the mobile company’s new brand character, Bubl. The robot avatar challenged users to a dance-off using the Duet feature, with participants given the chance to win the latest Samsung phone.

The 15-second dance was developed in partnership with a top TikTok choreographer, who devised a routine that was transformed into a 3D animation, while Creators were recruited to raise awareness and engagement with the challenge. Activity was supported with various TikTok ad formats.

The campaign was a highly collaborative effort involving TikTok’s own Creative Lab, Havas, VCCP and O2.

O2 needed to launch their big brand campaign with a bang, on a platform that embodied Bubl’s playful side and that would create a viral moment around the notion of joy – in a world that needed a heavy dose of happiness. By using the Duets feature, this would be guaranteed – users love to create by replicating content they’ve viewed on their For You page.

The Hashtag Challenge was kicked off with a number of Creators, with messaging amplified during a PR event in London, where the Duets were seen via floating bubble holograms in the sky.

Tom Skinner, Executive Creative Director, Creative Lab, TikTok, Europe, commended O2’s decision to use TikTok to launch its new character. “The little robot ‘Bubl’ showed how it moved and grooved and made the most of TikTok’s Duet feature, challenging the nation to match his every step for a chance to win the latest phones,” he said.

The campaign led to thousands of engagements and hundreds of entrants on the first day of the competition and the #O2BublDance hashtag has attracted 2.3 billion views to date.



6. Action – TikTokers love to take action - but it goes beyond dancing, to movement, gestures and play

Brand: Mastercard

Campaign: #PricelessWave

Engagement: 2bn views

There are few better symbols of celebration than getting the world to take part in the world’s biggest Mexican wave. Clearly, this was never going to be easy to achieve with a global population in lockdown, and yet Mastercard pulled it off. As one of the official sponsors of the UEFA Champions League, the brand hooked up with TikTok to celebrate the return of the tournament, with the record-breaking #PricelessWave.

To get things rolling, TikTok worked in partnership with the client and partners Studio La Plage, which managed strategy, creative and production; and Talker Tailor Trouble Maker, which handled PR and comms.

Corey Luke, TikTok’s Brand Partnerships Lead, described the process of concept, strategy, testing and fulfilment as a “truly collaborative effort”.

He added: “Mastercard were brave enough to test a channel unknown to them, and a creative platform previously considered unfitting for their demographic.”

By adopting a Creator-led approach via a Hashtag Challenge, Mastercard was able to bring the story to life for a diverse audience with a “common thread of being fans of the beautiful game”.

The Mastercard client was keen to get onboard with a platform that it once perceived as “a young person’s only club”, but which had now transformed “into a place where everyone can express themselves in their own unique ways”.

Rose Beaumont, Mastercard’s Senior Vice-President, Global Marketing and Communications, recalled how TikTok users were able to inspire “the world’s biggest digital wave”.

“We were able to create a Mastercard Branded Effect; by raising their arms from the bottom of the screen to the top, they were instantly rewarded with the Mastercard football sonic as well as a confetti of football balls & trophies,” she said.

“To date we have had nearly two billion views and engagement from football fans, celebrities and sporting legends, and the challenge was also liked, shared and commented on by over 177 million people.”



7. Unique & native – TikTok works best when unique and native - use Creators, edits and formats

Brand: TikTok

Campaign: Black History Month #myroots

Engagement: 280m views

Brands needn’t think of a TikTok activation as a discrete element of a broader campaign. Integrating digital work into other media can prove a powerful brand platform. Following a tumultuous nine months, the platform decided to celebrate October’s Black History Month UK in a big way, with a month-long grassroots campaign made by the Black community, for the Black community.

This was a month-long, grass-roots campaign in October to educate everyone on TikTok, its employees and partners on black history in the UK. With the aim of shining a light on the different experiences and stories of the black community, the content was curated to feature the brightest black talent from across the UK – ranging from creators to artists, such as Cat Burns, Jeremy Lynch and Sherice Barton. There was also a Hashtag Challenge, which resulted in nearly 288 million views and a series of "TikTok Live" educational events.

Designed to educate everyone on TikTok – from the community, to employees and brand partners – #myroots featured carefully curated content depicting the experiences and stories of the black community. Black talent from across the UK, including Creators Cat Burns, Jeremy Lynch and Sherice Banton, were brought onboard. Every aspect of TikTok was used, such as TopView, Branded Effects, a Hashtag Challenge that resulted in nearly 288 million views, TikTok LIVE educational events and OOH painted murals in London that bore Tikcodes which passersby could use to trigger campaign content on their phones.

Tom Skinner, Executive Creative Director, Creative Lab, TikTok, Europe is clearly proud of the month-long campaign that “championed the amazingly creative and diverse Black community on TikTok”, and that was driven by an all-black team, from TikTok director Caleb Femi, to black Creators.

He added: “Utilising every area of the platform from high impact TopView and Branded Effects to TikTok Live education events and even painted murals with TikCodes that triggered additional campaign content.”

Aryven Arasen, Creative, Creative Lab, TikTok, Europe added: “This was a great collaboration with Black Directors, Black Creators, Black Illustrators, Black Photographers and Black Musicians to bring to life an authentic campaign for the Black Community.”

That the Creators themselves appeared across the out-of-home placements, with a personal statement from each about what their roots meant to them, was both a powerful statement about Black culture and a bang-on exemplar of how TikTok campaigns can extend beyond the digital world.

Go here for full case studies on all the campaigns