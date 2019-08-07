Gap celebrates half a century of denim with workshops and customisation service

Gap will be offering workshops and a customisation service in a pop-up in London to celebrate 50 years of denim.

Open from 1-30 September, the pop-up will be hosting a number of events in collaboration with i-D magazine. Events include sustainable fashion panel discussions and a customisation workshop.

The shop on Brewer Street in Soho will be selling its limited edition 1969 premium denim and denim through the decades collections and offering customisation including denim tattooing, hemming and distressing. Its customisation service will be complementary with customers invited to create their own designs to make their denim pieces unique.

The space is "being designed to celebrate 50 years of denim, while looking forward to the future of denim", according to a spokesperson, and will feature a unique denim installation.

The concept and production has been devised in-house by Gap with i-D magazine partnering to create the events.