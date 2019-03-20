Gareth Collins joins Mcgarrybowen as CEO after Leo Burnett exit

Mcgarrybowen has appointed Gareth Collins, chief executive of Leo Burnett and Fallon London, to lead its London agency.

Collins will take up the role of chief executive at the Dentsu Aegis Network shop in late April. He succeeds Jason Gonsalves, who left Mcgarrybowen in December after two-and-a-half years.

At Leo Burnett, Collins is set to be replaced by former Ogilvy & Mather London chief executive Charlie Rudd, who left the WPP agency last year following a restructure.

In his new role, Collins will work alongside managing director Charlie Hurrell and executive creative director Angus Macadam. He will report to Euan Jarvie, chief executive of Dentsu Aegis Network UK and Ireland.

Jarvie said: "Gareth is a dynamic and progressive leader who is passionate about the power creativity can have to transform clients’ businesses. Combining this with an innate understanding of how to develop a united culture makes Gareth the perfect fit to lead Mcgarrybowen through its next stage of growth."

Collins called Mcgarrybowen "a fantastic agency, with a great culture, brilliant people and clients, and an impressive global reputation of producing genuinely defining campaigns for some of the world’s biggest brands".

He joined Publicis Groupe in 2015 as chief executive of Fallon London after 12 years at the BBDO network, at both London’s Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO and Clemenger BBDO in Australia.

In October 2017, Collins was also appointed chief executive of Leo Burnett after Publicis grouped it with Fallon. He replaced Paul Lawson, who left after 13 years to become chief executive of Y&R London – although Lawson left after less than a year when WPP merged Y&R with VML.

Gordon Bowen, founder and global chairman of Mcgarrybowen and global chief creative officer at Dentsu Aegis Network, said: "When your name is on the door, it’s critically important to me that our leaders exemplify our values personally and professionally. Gareth, by nature, puts his clients and the people who serve them first."