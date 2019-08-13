Fayola Douglas
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Garnier, Dyson and Laura Mercier partner with Vogue for beauty event

Experience will host masterclasses.

Vogue: beauty event
Garnier, Dyson and Laura Mercier are among the brands featured at this year's Vogue Beauty.

Now in its second year, the event will offer masterclasses and the chance to sample products. The five-day event, at Vogue House, begins on 8 September with each day focusing on a different brand partner.

Each day guests will have "access-all-areas" interactions with the Vogue beauty team. Special guests will also be on hand to lead visitors "through expert masterclasses and immersive beauty experiences".

Beauty Pie founder Marcia Kilgore will give talks on building a brand and luxury beauty products; Laura Mercier Cosmetics will lead make-up masterclasses; Larry King will showcase Dyson's Airwrap Styler and Supersonic Hairdryer; make-up artist Nikki Wolff is to demonstrate how to make the most of Becca Cosmetics, and Garnier will host a session on environmentally conscious skincare routines.

Each day consists of three, ticketed, two-hour sessions and will include a selection of products from all of the five partner brands and a year's digital subscription to British Vogue.

