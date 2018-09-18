Simon Gwynn
Gav Thompson joins Boden as chief customer officer

Thompson, who left Yopa in May, replaces Penny Herriman.

Boden: Thompson and Herriman
Boden has appointed Gav Thompson, a former top marketer at Yopa, Paddy Power, C&C Group and Thunderhead, as chief customer officer.

He replaces Penny Herriman, who announced in June that she was leaving the clothing brand after five years for a new venture. Thompson’s appointment comes 18 months after Jill Easterbrook, a former chief customer officer at Tesco, joined Boden as chief executive.

Easterbrook said: "Gav’s experience and reputation demonstrates his passion for driving customer-centric businesses globally. With a wealth of knowledge in the tech and digital industries, Gav will be a huge asset in driving our business growth."

Thompson spent seven years at O2 and Telefónica from 2007 to 2014, holding a series of roles, including global director of business innovation. He was the founder, early-stage chief marketing officer and board member of Giffgaff, the company’s virtual network.

Since then, Thompson has held a string of short-lived roles as chief marketing officer at martech company Thunderhead, Paddy Power, Magners and Tennents brewer C&C Group (on an interim basis) and digital estate agent Yopa.

Thompson left Yopa in May. In July, the brand appointed Pip Heywood as his replacement. Heywood was previously brand director at Moneysupermarket.com.

Calling Boden "an established British brand that I have known and admired for the last 20 years", Thompson said: "They’re at a really exciting stage of their journey and I look forward to getting stuck in."

