Gaviscon targets young millennials with street food tour

The activation is part of the brand’s "Go on" campaign and will be offering dishes made with ingredients that are less likely to give people heartburn and indigestion.

The menu includes buttermilk fried chicken and watermelon burger; hazelnut fried fish sandwich; Bolognese, fennel and pear ciabatta; burnt chipotle broccoli tacos; and zucchini fries.

Gaviscon has partnered with chefs Max Halley, author of Max’s Sandwich Book, and Ben Benton to create the dishes.

The work has been created by Havas London and Cake, and is supported by out-of-home, digital, social and influencer activity.

Tilly Swan, strategy director at Havas London, said: "This audience sees heartburn and indigestion as a frustrating reality they’d rather not acknowledge, especially as it affects them most when they are trying to enjoy the experiences they love.

"So rather than talking at them, Gaviscon is showing solidarity with them, meeting them in the moments where fun and heartburn intersect – providing a relevant, interesting (and delicious) solution so they can ‘go on’."