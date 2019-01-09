Gay Times appoints 24-year-old Tag Warner as new CEO

Gay Times said it was responding to a "seismic shift" in the media landscape with the appointment of Tag Warner as its new chief executive.

Warner, 24, has been at the publisher, also known as Gay Times, since March 2018 as a consultant, with responsibility for brand, commercial and partnerships. He previously spent two years as a management consultant at PA Consulting, after receiving a degree in management from the University of Manchester.

He replaces James Frost, an entrepreneur who bought the magazine in 2017 from the administration of previous owner Millivres Prowler. One of Frost’s first moves had been to reverse a 2008 rebrand in which the title’s name was changed to GT. He now moves to the role of chairman.

Gay Times repositioned itself last year to feature a more diverse array of LGBTQ talent and voices, introduced new offerings such as weekly newsletter Amplified and achieved significant growth on Instagram, its primary social channel.

This month, Warner will lead a multichannel campaign on the importance of generations of queer people as part of a content strategy to better tie together the brand’s magazine and digital channels.

Warner is also set to launch a philanthropic arm, with the mission of providing grants to micro and small media and activist organisations in parts of the world in which LGBTQ people face additional challenges, such as the Caribbean and south-east Asia.

Warner told Campaign that enhancing Gay Times' social experience and growing live events were priorities. He said: "Our Instagram channels already have industry-leading engagement and we're going to be working harder to get that to new prospective audiences.

"With the industry moving more and more content from print to online and social, I believe audiences still want, and should be able to have, tangibility in their relationship with brands like Gay Times.

"We've noticed significant demand for LGBTQ experiential opportunities in our key city audiences – so we’re going to be expanding our events line-up in 2019 to reach the diverse queer community with cool, current, brand-led experiential opportunities."

Gay Times, Warner said, was well-positioned to help brands communicate with LGBTQ audiences more effectively.

He added: "We’ve found that they often have good intentions, but sometimes their execution misses the mark. We understand the nuances of LGBTQ to deliver effective and compelling brand campaigns with credibility and authenticity."

Frost said: "What we have been able to achieve as a business in my time here has affirmed my belief that Gay Times is a relevant publication that supports and enriches our community.

"I have every faith that Tag Warner has the vision and skills to lead Gay Times as a global leading brand within modern media."