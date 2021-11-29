Fayola Douglas
Gay Times launches campaign in response to increase in transphobia

The campaign stands in support of the trans community.

Gay Times: campaign highlights that T belongs in LGBTQ+
Gay Times has launched a campaign in response to increased transphobia and hate in the global media.

Called "Incomplete without the T", the campaign for Amplifund – an initiative that supports local LGBTQ media managed by GiveOut and sponsored by Gay Times – stands in solidarity with the trans community.

There has been an increase in reports of transphobic hate crimes, and recently the LGB Alliance called for the "T" to be removed from LGBTQ+. In response, the campaign created by Grey London removes the letter from a range of texts and communications, showing that when you erase a letter from a word, it becomes incomplete, the same being true when the "T" from LGBTQ+ is removed.

The spot begins with a voiceover saying: "_ransgender people are an essen_ial par_ of our communi_y." It goes on to champion the importance of transgender people in the LGBT movement. The senior art director was Chaz Mather and the senior copywriter was Lucy Jones.

The campaign was first revealed to a live audience during Trans Awareness Week at Gay Times Honours (19 November). Tag Warner, chief executive of Gay Times, introduced the campaign video and launched the social campaign, inviting the audience to use #WithTheT to demonstrate their support.

To emphasise that these issues go beyond a designated week or day, a multi-platform campaign has been launched, including OOH advertising and social posts across Gay Times channels, as well as queer influencers and allies also getting involved and showing their support online.

Warner said: "We created Amplifund in partnership with the award-winning LGBTQ+ human rights charity GiveOut to amplify queer voices to global audiences and support LGBTQ+ activists around the world in their campaigning and media work.

"This new campaign with Grey London, launched in person at Gay Times Honours to an audience of over 1,000 members of our queer community and allies, highlights the importance of 'the T' in LGBTQ+. With 2021 being the deadliest year on record for trans people, it is more important than ever for us as a business, and as a community, to stand with our trans brothers and sisters and reinforce the message: we are incomplete without the T."

The campaign will continue with future executions focusing on getting other media outlets, brands and charities involved.

Laura Jordan Bambach, president and chief creative officer UK at Grey, said: "Trans people have led the way in LGBTQ+ rights from the Stonewall riots to our own rallies and direct actions here in the UK. To be trans today is to be faced with even more discrimination, hate and the potential for violence than many other areas of our community.

"So, it's fundamentally important that we are never LGB without the T and we stand together to protect the hard-earned rights and acceptance we have, and those still to fight for. We're incredibly proud to have launched this campaign with Gay Times at this vital time in our collective history."

