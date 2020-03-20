Fayola Douglas
Gay Times launches digital festival to support community

People can also submit their own projects.

Gay Times: will feature panel talks, acoustic performances and tutorials
Gay Times has unveiled a digital festival of LGBT+ activities and events during social-distancing measures introduced due to the coronavirus. It will also be taking submissions from its global community.

The free programming is in response to conversations with members who are having to distance themselves from their support networks. It is also a preparatory stance to many global Pride events being cancelled.

#Undistanced will include panel talks, acoustic performances, tutorials, workshops, fitness sessions and live DJ sets. It will follow daily themes throughout the week to align with the social and work structures that community members may have lost.

Global LGBT+ communities will also have the opportunity to submit their own projects and feature in the virtual gallery.

Social and digital editorial content begins immediately across the brand's channels, while content with LGBT+ artists and creatives will begin on 27 March. Due to the ongoing nature of the pandemic, the campaign is planned to run for as long as is needed.

Tag Warner, chief executive of Gay Times, said: "We need positive stories, connection and creativity – now more than ever – to support our community. Queer people know the power of unity better than most, so in this time of social distancing, we’re keeping things #Undistanced."

