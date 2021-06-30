Fayola Douglas
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Gay Times partners Thomson Reuters to deliver hard-hitting LGBT+ news

The partnership has been designed to benefit each brand's respective audiences.

Gay Times: depth and scale of coverage set to increase
Gay Times: depth and scale of coverage set to increase

Gay Times Group and Openly, the Thomson Reuters Foundation's LGBT+ digital news platform, have announced a partnership to deliver more in-depth reporting to a wider audience and to the global LGBT+ community.

Gay Times will deliver Openly journalism to its global audience across a range of channels, including online and social media. Openly will benefit from the scale and reach of the Gay Times audience, while Gay Times will benefit from Openly's original coverage of global, accurate and impartial LGBT+ news.

The two organisations will work strategically together with the aim of being global leaders in quality content created by LGBT+ people, for LGBT+ people, with a high degree of nuanced understanding and perspective.

Tag Warner, chief executive of Gay Times, said: "Our first of its kind partnership between Gay Times and Thomson Reuters Foundation via their LGBT+-focused digital platform, Openly, will enhance the depth and scale of coverage we are delivering to our global LGBT+ audiences. This unique collaboration will further Gay Times Group's mission to inform, educate and inspire LGBT+ people around the globe through the highest-quality content."

He continued: "We are thrilled to be working with the team at Openly/Thomson Reuters Foundation and are excited for our unique partnership to grow with our audiences."

Openly was launched by the Thomson Reuters Foundation to deliver impartial LGBT+ news from around the world, covering stories that were not being told.

Hugo Greenhalgh, editor, Openly, said: "Openly stands for unbiased neutral reporting on LGBT+ issues, including on policy and legislative shifts around the world. It has a strong track record on breaking global news stories, such as Brunei's attempt to introduce the death penalty for gay sex. By shining a light on underreported stories to empower underrepresented communities, we can counter misinformation and misrepresentation with greatly needed factual and fair coverage.

"Our exciting collaboration with Gay Times Group will enable Openly stories to reach a much wider audience and accelerate our mission towards advancing human rights and building more inclusive and prosperous societies."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £88 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How the pandemic paved the way for a Green Revolution

How the pandemic paved the way for a Green Revolution

Promoted

Added 21 hours ago
How advertisers can gain trust in a post-pandemic world

How advertisers can gain trust in a post-pandemic world

Promoted

Added 27 hours ago
Why customer engagement became disengagement... and how to fix it

Why customer engagement became disengagement... and how to fix it

Promoted

June 24, 2021
Reaping the rewards of the positivity pay-off

Reaping the rewards of the positivity pay-off

Promoted

June 24, 2021