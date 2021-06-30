Gay Times partners Thomson Reuters to deliver hard-hitting LGBT+ news

Gay Times Group and Openly, the Thomson Reuters Foundation's LGBT+ digital news platform, have announced a partnership to deliver more in-depth reporting to a wider audience and to the global LGBT+ community.

Gay Times will deliver Openly journalism to its global audience across a range of channels, including online and social media. Openly will benefit from the scale and reach of the Gay Times audience, while Gay Times will benefit from Openly's original coverage of global, accurate and impartial LGBT+ news.

The two organisations will work strategically together with the aim of being global leaders in quality content created by LGBT+ people, for LGBT+ people, with a high degree of nuanced understanding and perspective.

Tag Warner, chief executive of Gay Times, said: "Our first of its kind partnership between Gay Times and Thomson Reuters Foundation via their LGBT+-focused digital platform, Openly, will enhance the depth and scale of coverage we are delivering to our global LGBT+ audiences. This unique collaboration will further Gay Times Group's mission to inform, educate and inspire LGBT+ people around the globe through the highest-quality content."

He continued: "We are thrilled to be working with the team at Openly/Thomson Reuters Foundation and are excited for our unique partnership to grow with our audiences."

Openly was launched by the Thomson Reuters Foundation to deliver impartial LGBT+ news from around the world, covering stories that were not being told.

Hugo Greenhalgh, editor, Openly, said: "Openly stands for unbiased neutral reporting on LGBT+ issues, including on policy and legislative shifts around the world. It has a strong track record on breaking global news stories, such as Brunei's attempt to introduce the death penalty for gay sex. By shining a light on underreported stories to empower underrepresented communities, we can counter misinformation and misrepresentation with greatly needed factual and fair coverage.

"Our exciting collaboration with Gay Times Group will enable Openly stories to reach a much wider audience and accelerate our mission towards advancing human rights and building more inclusive and prosperous societies."