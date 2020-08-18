Emmet McGonagle
Added 8 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Gay Times rallies against LGBT+ discrimination in striking campaign

Work was created by Grey London.

Gay Times: ads show struggle against discrimination
Gay Times: ads show struggle against discrimination

Gay Times’ charity Amplifund has launched a campaign that aims to quash misconceptions about the LGBT+ community in more challenging global environments.

Created by Grey London, “It can happen, it does happen, it will happen” uses the experiences of real LGBT+ people to challenge how being queer is percieved in countries such as Jamaica, Iraq and Armenia.

One striking black-and-white graphic reads “I felt like I was meeting myself for the first time I realised I was asexual”, while another declares “Being LGBT+ is illegal in my country”.

The campaign is running across all Gay Times platforms alongside outdoor and print activity, and will run in the magazine for the next three months.

It was written by Emma Thomas and art directed by Ryan Delaney. Media was handled by MediaCom.

Amplifund: campaign will run for three months

“The campaign’s premise arose from insights drawn from our launch, where we knew we had to continue to challenge the perceptions of LGBTQ+ experiences in global environments,” Tag Warner, chief executive of Gay Times, said.

“So often, our LGBT+ partners supported and funded by Amplifund speak to us about how communications from charitable campaigns out of the UK can be patronising or inaccurate.”

Warner – who was appointed CEO chief executive last year following what the brand referred to as a "seismic shift" in the media landscape – continued: “This campaign developed with Grey London challenges this frustrating narrative by affirming many progressive LGBT+ experiences do happen – even if they are more often challenging than our own.” 

The campaign also encourages LGBT+ people across the UK to support fellow community members further afield in their struggle against descrimination and persecution.

Gay Times’ Amplifund was created in partnership with LGBT+ rights charity GiveOut in an attempt to support media-based LGBT+ organisations in “more challenging global environments”.

Thomas and Delaney said: “With everything going on during the past few months, it feels like the right time to challenge people’s unconscious bias and encourage them to educate themselves about other people’s perspectives, helping to make the world a more empathetic place.”

Earlier this year, Gay Times launched a digital #Undistanced festival as a safe space to support LGBT+ people across the globe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £88 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

The inspiring art of planning and creativity

The inspiring art of planning and creativity

Promoted

July 30, 2020
Enhancing influencer marketing: driving meaningful moments with AI

Enhancing influencer marketing: driving meaningful moments with AI

Promoted

July 23, 2020
The California Walnut Commission issues RFP

The California Walnut Commission issues RFP

Promoted

July 15, 2020
Brand love stories: Babylon Health

Brand love stories: Babylon Health

Promoted

July 15, 2020