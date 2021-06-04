Sara Nelson
Gay Times and TikTok create LGBT+ online safe space

Eight individuals from the LGBT+ community have been handpicked to act as the new faces of Gay Times on TikTok.

GT133: eight creators will post regularly on TikTok

Gay Times has linked up with TikTok to assemble a group of young, queer creatives to give voice to underrepresented members of the LGBT+ community in a safe, online space

Comprising eight young individuals, who will explore the issues, identities and passions of their community, primarily on the TikTok platform, the GT133 group was assembled from more 7,000 applications nationwide. It will launch on Friday 4 June in Pride month. 

The GT133 members will create TikToks every week to be published on the Gay Times account and will discuss a wide range of topics important to the LGBT+ community. They will also feature across Gay Times social channels, in brand collaborations and at in-person events.

Gay Times chief executive Tag Warner said: “Gay Times has always had a pioneering spirit – and I am very excited to be launching GT133 and our next generation of faces of the Gay Times brand in a way that has never been done before. GT133 is the first group of Gen Z LGBT+ people to be brought together and supported in this way, and we are proud to be spearheading this movement.

“We are all energised to champion the members of GT133 individually in their unique endeavours and diverse ambitions over the coming months. Watch this space!”

The GT133 will be based in the Gay Times headquarters in east London but will be promoted globally. 

Meanwhile, the publication has also partnered Reebok for a separate campaign exploring queer experiences outside of London. 

My Time, My Legacy, My Hometown will feature a performance and visual artist in Glasgow, an Edinburgh-based creative filmmaker and skater, and a Cambridge-based journalist in a video series also launching this month. 

The #WriteYourLegacy collaboration will give the trio the chance to share the legacy of their home town, ultimately forge one of their own and aims to inspire the next cohort of legacy makers. 

