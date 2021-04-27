Maria Iu
Added 6 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

GB News appoints David Weeks as commercial director

Weeks joins from Discovery, which is investor in new broadcaster.

Weeks: spent 10 years at The Week
Weeks: spent 10 years at The Week

David Weeks has been named commercial director at the soon-to-launch GB News.

Weeks joins the broadcaster from Discovery, where he was client and partnership consultant. Discovery is one of the lead investors in GB News along with Legatum and Sir Paul Marshall. 

Reporting to Marc Schipper, GB News chief operating officer, Weeks told Campaign: “We’ll be looking at any potential partnerships and linear ad opportunities across different digital platforms.”

Weeks could not confirm at this stage whether GB News will handle ad sales directly or via another sales house. Discovery outsources most of its ad sales in a split arrangement between Sky and Channel 4.

In a post on LinkedIn, Weeks said: “This innovative new television and digital news channel will launch soon with a refreshingly different perspective to news, opinion and debate for the whole of the UK. 

“Looking forward to sharing our exciting plans with clients and agencies as we build great partnerships with the whole of Britain.” 

GB News is set to launch later this year, although there is not yet a confirmed date. In February, founder and chairman Andrew Neil, who left the BBC in September 2020, wrote in the Daily Express: “I’m doing it because I believe the direction of news debate in Britain is increasingly woke and out of touch with the majority of its people. I believe our national conversation has become too metropolitan, too southern and too middle-class.”

The move led to campaigning group Stop Funding Hate tweeting major advertisers urging them not to support the broadcaster with their media spend. 

A well-known media figure, Weeks spent a decade at The Week, where he was executive director. He left in September 2019 following a restructure at parent Dennis Publishing after it was acquired by Exponent Private Equity the previous year.

After that, Weeks spent just under a year at cinema sales house Pearl & Dean as client and partnership consultant before joining Discovery.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £88 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
Will you win the race to scale up your event recruitment?

Will you win the race to scale up your event recruitment?

Promoted

April 22, 2021
How addressability and programmatic advertising can achieve relevance at scale

How addressability and programmatic advertising can achieve relevance at scale

Promoted

April 19, 2021
Brand soul: how live music plugs fans into purpose

Brand soul: how live music plugs fans into purpose

Promoted

April 19, 2021
The future of audience measurement

The future of audience measurement

Promoted

April 16, 2021