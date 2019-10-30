Gurjit Degun
GBBO finale viewers down 9% on last year

Final episode of baking show achieved average of 6.9 million viewers for Channel 4.

GBBO: Atherton (centre) with Hollywood and Leith
Almost seven million people tuned in to watch the finale of the 10th series of The Great British Bake Off on Channel 4 last night (Tuesday), down 8.7% on the same episode last year.

Overnight figures from the broadcaster show that an average of 6.9 million people watched underdog David Atherton crowned winner between 8pm and 9.15pm, a 33.2% share of the total audience watching TV at the time.

The last episode of the nineth series in 2018 had an average of 7.5 million viewers, equating to a 35.2% share.

Last night’s finale had a peak audience 7.7 million, a 35.7% share of the audience.

However, Channel 4 said that the show was the most popular TV programme of the year among 16- to 34-year-olds. Last night's episode was also the most-watched of the series.

Atherton impressed judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood with his showstopper bake featuring an "illusion" picnic spread. 

