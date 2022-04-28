Charlotte Rawlings
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Gen Kobayashi to leave Engine

Matt Rhodes will take over as chief strategy officer after Kobayashi's exit.

Engine: Gen Kobayashi (left) will be replaced by Matt Rhodes
Engine: Gen Kobayashi (left) will be replaced by Matt Rhodes

Gen Kobayashi, Engine Creative’s chief strategy officer, has announced he is leaving the company.

His exit comes almost two months after Engine was sold to Next 15 and follows the departure of former chief executive Ete Davies and chief creative officer, Billy Faithfull.

Kobayashi joined the agency in May 2020 after spending five years at Ogilvy, most recently as head of strategy.

Matt Rhodes, former head of strategy, will replace Kobayashi in the role of chief strategy officer.

Rhodes will report to Engine Creative’s chief executive, Phil Fearnley, and be supported by Georgina Murray-Burton, head of strategy.

He will be responsible for the agency's strategic skillset and further boost collaboration within Engine's strategy teams across data, brand planning, communications and social and influencer capabilities. 

Rhodes, who spent more than three years in the head of strategy role, will continue to lead Engine's work across its clients. These include the RAF, the UK government and the England and Wales Cricket Board. 

Having joined Engine, then known as WCRS, in 2015 as head of digital strategy, Rhodes led the agency's successful pitch for Moneysupermarket.

Prior to joining Engine, Rhodes was co-founder and director of FreshNetworks, working with clients that included Telefónica, Tesco and Jimmy Choo.

“In these turbulent times, there's never been a greater need for innovative, quality strategy, to deliver the business outcomes our clients want,” Fearnley said.

“We have a fantastic strategy team here and Matt’s appointment as CSO is a clear sign of our continued investment in this area. Together with leaders like Georgie, we have the opportunity to support our clients more deeply and broadly."

Rhodes added: "Our strategy team brings together specialists including brand planners, data analysts, connections planners and social and influencer specialists – all working together to deliver effective work. 

“It's such a delight to be part of this team every day and a privilege to get the opportunity to lead and champion these skills and people and grow our capabilities as the agency grows."

Engine UK was sold to Next 15 for £77.5m in a deal that will lead to Engine Creative merging with Next 15’s fashion shop, Odd.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk, plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events.

Become a member

What is Campaign AI?

Our new premium service offering bespoke monitoring reports for your company.

Find out more

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How Rakuten Advertising is rolling TV's future forward

How Rakuten Advertising is rolling TV's future forward

Promoted

Added 29 hours ago
Get more from your agency, with smarter brand management

Get more from your agency, with smarter brand management

Promoted

April 25, 2022
Agency 2030: the future starts today

Agency 2030: the future starts today

Promoted

April 22, 2022
Net zero isn’t enough

Net zero isn’t enough

Promoted

April 21, 2022