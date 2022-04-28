Gen Kobayashi to leave Engine

Gen Kobayashi, Engine Creative’s chief strategy officer, has announced he is leaving the company.

His exit comes almost two months after Engine was sold to Next 15 and follows the departure of former chief executive Ete Davies and chief creative officer, Billy Faithfull.

Kobayashi joined the agency in May 2020 after spending five years at Ogilvy, most recently as head of strategy.

Matt Rhodes, former head of strategy, will replace Kobayashi in the role of chief strategy officer.

Rhodes will report to Engine Creative’s chief executive, Phil Fearnley, and be supported by Georgina Murray-Burton, head of strategy.

He will be responsible for the agency's strategic skillset and further boost collaboration within Engine's strategy teams across data, brand planning, communications and social and influencer capabilities.

Rhodes, who spent more than three years in the head of strategy role, will continue to lead Engine's work across its clients. These include the RAF, the UK government and the England and Wales Cricket Board.

Having joined Engine, then known as WCRS, in 2015 as head of digital strategy, Rhodes led the agency's successful pitch for Moneysupermarket.

Prior to joining Engine, Rhodes was co-founder and director of FreshNetworks, working with clients that included Telefónica, Tesco and Jimmy Choo.

“In these turbulent times, there's never been a greater need for innovative, quality strategy, to deliver the business outcomes our clients want,” Fearnley said.

“We have a fantastic strategy team here and Matt’s appointment as CSO is a clear sign of our continued investment in this area. Together with leaders like Georgie, we have the opportunity to support our clients more deeply and broadly."

Rhodes added: "Our strategy team brings together specialists including brand planners, data analysts, connections planners and social and influencer specialists – all working together to deliver effective work.

“It's such a delight to be part of this team every day and a privilege to get the opportunity to lead and champion these skills and people and grow our capabilities as the agency grows."

Engine UK was sold to Next 15 for £77.5m in a deal that will lead to Engine Creative merging with Next 15’s fashion shop, Odd.