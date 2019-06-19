Generation Alpha better at spotting fake news and not tech-dependent, study finds

"Generation Alpha" – defined as those born since 2010 – are better at spotting fake news, are not tech-dependent and will protest about things they don’t feel are right for society.

That’s according to research from Beano Studios, which analysed the behaviour, goals and attitudes of young people.

The study, of 2,000 children and parents, found five traits among Generation Alpha. It found that they are "digital masters" and feel confident that they should question what they see or read online, with 31% saying they know how to spot fake news.

Unlike millenials and Generation Z, this generation does not feel attached to their phones. Almost a third of respondents said they prefer to play outside as opposed to watching other children playing with toys on YouTube.

They are "creative entrepreneurs", the study explained, after finding that 86% of participants enjoy designing, making and building things.

Beano Studios also found an activism trait among Generation Alpha, as they are more likely to protest against single-use plastics, for example, and question everything from gender stereotypes to climate-change denial.

The final trait that the research picked out is "post-stereotypes", suggesting that Generation Alpha is the first to "judge people by who they are, not what they are".

Emma Scott, chief executive of Beano Studios, said: "Gen Alpha is the generation that will seek to bend the digital world to their needs and ambitions, and not be defined or consumed by it; they will set aside our current worldview stereotypes of identity and difference, and their love for cherishing and saving the physical world around them will literally change the face of our planet."