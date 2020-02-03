Gurjit Degun
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Generation gap in media habits 'dramatically increasing', IPA says

Correlation between media usage of 16- to 34-year-olds and those over 55 has fallen by more than half since 2015.

IPA: time spent with digital media has risen over past five years
IPA: time spent with digital media has risen over past five years

Brands and agencies must deploy diverse media plans if they are to effectively reach their audiences, the IPA has warned, after it found the gap between the way younger and older generations consume media was "dramatically" increasing.

The trade body’s report, Making Sense: the Commercial Media Landscape, published today (4 February) in partnership with Facebook, found that the correlation between media usage of 16- to 34-year-olds and those over 55 has fallen by more than half since 2015 to 25%.

Meanwhile, the correlation in reach of channels has also fallen from 44% in 2015 to 35% in 2019.

The study found that out-of-home and social media are the two primary channels for 16- to 34-year-olds.

The proportion of time that all adults spend with digital media has risen over the past five years from 42% of all media in 2015 to 50% in 2019. For 16- to 34-year-olds, this has risen from 59% to 73% over the same period.

Adam & Eve/DDB’s group head of effectiveness, Les Binet, who provided analysis on the report, said: "Different age groups now have very different patterns of media consumption and this is likely to persist. Indeed, the great digital transformation probably won’t be complete until the pre-internet generation is dead and buried.

"This makes life more complex for marketers, but it also makes it more interesting. We need to master a wider range of channels now, but we can use them to evoke a wider range of effects."

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £77 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

7 ways to make the most of connected TV

7 ways to make the most of connected TV

Promoted

Added 11 hours ago
3 great ads I had nothing to do with #64 Ben da Costa

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #64 Ben da Costa

Promoted

January 27, 2020
Building brand humanity

Building brand humanity

Promoted

January 23, 2020
The top trends and technologies you should know about

The top trends and technologies you should know about

Promoted

January 15, 2020