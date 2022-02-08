Shauna Lewis
Added 10 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

GenM launches menopause campaign aimed at men

Campaign backed by Boots, Innocent and Always Discreet, among others.

GenM: campaign inspired by experience of David and Linda Salmon
GenM: campaign inspired by experience of David and Linda Salmon

GenM, the menopause partner for brands, has launched a campaign to help men understand the mental health implications of the menopause.

Created by Leeds agency Propaganda and entitled “Shattered”, the main imagery shows a man with a shattered screen over his face, with the slogan “Misunderstanding menopause shatters lives”.

The campaign was inspired by David and Linda Salmon. Linda, 56, took her own life in April 2020. Lockdown had contributed to the deterioration of her mental health, but also as a result of entering the perimenopause – the transition period before menopause.

Her husband, David, later said he had not realised the menopause could cause suicidal thoughts. 

He said: "If we had understood the menopause and the symptoms that Linda was experiencing, we’d have been able to get her the help she needed and she might still be here with us today.”

GenM approached David after reading his and his wife’s story, and built the campaign with his input.

Founding partners of GenM, including Boots, Innocent and Always Discreet, have supported the campaign.

With media planning and buying by Edison Media and IDS Media, the out-of-home campaign will run during February across bus billboards in London and with a bigger billboard in David’s home town of Keighley, West Yorkshire.

The ads will also appear on gym screens across the country and on The Guardian’s website.

Heather Jackson, co-founder of GenM, said: “We founded GenM to help brands recognise the role they have in using their power and influence to improve the menopause experience for all. 

“We always say that the menopause isn’t simply a human resources issue or diversity and inclusion issue, but a business issue because it affects every area of a company from workplace policy and internal comms to product development and customer engagement to signposting and marketing.”

There are currently 15.5 million menopausal women in the UK.

 A man looks down with a sheet of shattered glass in front of him. The text: "Men: Misunderstanding menopause shatters lives."

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

New year, same bloody difficult challenge? No problem, Campaign and The Trade Desk’s new video series helps you solve it

New year, same bloody difficult challenge? No problem, Campaign and The Trade Desk’s new video series helps you solve it

Promoted

Added 7 hours ago
Mindshare's Nilufar Fowler on the imminent value revolution

Mindshare's Nilufar Fowler on the imminent value revolution

Promoted

Added 36 hours ago
Win £500: Take part in Major Players’ Salary Survey 2022

Win £500: Take part in Major Players’ Salary Survey 2022

Promoted

February 07, 2022
How to survive the world of work without losing your mind

How to survive the world of work without losing your mind

Promoted

February 07, 2022