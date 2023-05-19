Geography: The humble key to data freedom

Marketers have spent well over a decade wrestling with how to deal with first-party data, and with the deprecation of third-party cookies imminent, the challenges are only mounting. But according to global data experts at Wavemaker, using geo-targeting to accurately segment audiences offers a powerful long-term solution to driving growth.

“The chase for first-party data is not something that you have to feel wedded to,” said Kelly Parker, CEO at Wavemaker UK. “It’s incredibly powerful, but just collecting it for collection’s sake isn’t necessary. You’ve got to get comfortable with new data solutions.”

Parker acknowledges that while marketers have numerous data-rich sources to draw from to gain insights into customer behaviour, stitching it all together in an actionable way in the real world can be difficult.

“It’s a really technical side of our business,” said Parker. “So, it’s incredibly important that we take our partners on the simplest and most progressive growth story possible when it comes to data.”

Develop a compliant solution

Using geolocation technology, or ‘geo’, as a matching key allows marketers to deliver relevant content to audiences who meet certain criteria, opening up opportunities for personalised engagement. “The beauty of geo is also that any media owner, any publisher, or any of your other data sources, will have a level of geo attached to it, and therefore it’s both compliant and durable,” said Parker.

So how does it work? Wavemaker uses H3 (an open-source framework developed by Uber) as a geospatial analysis tool to gain valuable insights into audiences’ behaviour, needs and preferences. “It allows you to stitch large datasets together,” said Delphine Hernoux, chief data and analytics officer at Wavemaker US.

“Anything from sales data, which helps you understand where growth is coming from, to other fantastic data-rich segmentation, such as attitudes driving customer purchases.”

Brands can then focus their marketing efforts on precise geographical areas to improve the effectiveness of their campaigns. “Whether it’s out of home advertising, connected TV, or whether you’re thinking about digital audio, you can get into pretty much every media with this as a solution,” said Parker.

“This is incredibly powerful when you build your media plans for clients, especially in a world where inflation is rife, and budgets are under pressure,” added Hermoux. “You need to know that every pound you put out into the world is really driving and reaching the audiences you want to target. So, location is a good way to outsmart and not outspend.”

Help build brand reputation

But it’s not just about driving sales. Hermoux explained that geo-targeting can also help brands to build a stronger connection with their customers, and even educate them. Working with a pharma industry client, Wavemaker suggested using aggregated data sets to identify which customers could be at the highest risk of developing specific medical or health conditions.

“Instead of encouraging sales of their drugs, this would allow the pharma company to educate their audience on the risks of becoming diabetic and potentially prevent them from having to take drugs for the rest of their life,” said Hermoux.

This strategy may sound counterintuitive from a sales perspective, but it’s a great example of how organisations can use audience data in a positive, responsible way, while improving their brand reputation at the same time.

Get ahead of the data curve

When thinking about driving growth, using geo as a tool means marketers can take their foot off the first-party data pedal and focus on a longer-term strategy.

“It is very important that when you are thinking about your data strategy, you embrace the power of durable signals to build sustainable growth strategies against, and not data that will consistently change or go out of date,” said Parker.

“Around 50% of advertisers spending today will never be able to access first-party data at scale. So, it’s incredibly important to find a solution that applies to 100% of people to allow them to achieve growth.”

But it’s not a one-size-fits-all solution. Understanding which data sets matter to your individual business will be key to making your media strategy work, as well as bringing the right expertise into your organisation to keep pushing data boundaries.

“The future will belong to data science, artificial intelligence and machine learning,” said Hermoux. “You need to have the right conversations and be ready for a world where we are not going to operate in the same way with data.”