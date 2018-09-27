Omar Oakes
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Geometry launches innovation practice

London-based team comprises 15 'disciplinary-agnostic' creative and strategic designers .

Geomtry: Hartle, Burdock-Latter, Ellison and Armale
Geomtry: Hartle, Burdock-Latter, Ellison and Armale

Geometry UK has launched an innovation division that will specialise in creating "non-traditional" solutions for brands.

The WPP shopper agency’s new team is made up of 15 creative and strategic designers who are "disciplinary-agnostic". It is led by Geometry UK’s head of innovation, Darren Burdock-Latter. 

Based in London, the team will attempt to provide "non-traditional solutions to modern-day challenges", such as the future of on-trade and how to unlock new markets and profit models.

Geometry said the practice is working on briefs from clients including Diageo and Coca-Cola. Meanwhile, it will build virtual hubs across Europe for clients in western Europe and Africa. 

The leadership team also includes Debbie Ellison and Richard Hartle, head of digital and integrated creative director at Geometry UK, and Roy Armale, chief experience officer at Geometry EMEA.

Elspeth Lynn, Geometry’s executive creative director, said: "The world is never going to be as slow as it is today. Disruption is the new status quo – brands in business in five years’ time will not be doing business in the same way.  

"Our job is to help our clients innovate and exploit channels, unlock new categories and build new products to drive growth. Innovation, we believe, sits at the core of this." 

The unit is part of Geometry’s "People first" strategy, which promotes innovation created from "people up" rather than from "brand down", with "ideas built on human need, benefit and behaviour". 

It aims to foster a collaborative client partnership that moves from problem to opportunity to solution within a timeframe of 12-20 weeks.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

BRANDS
Want people to remember your brand? Try these 7 things...

Promoted

September 27, 2018

Want people to remember your brand? Try these 7 things...

Relocating for work? Here's how to avoid some common pitfalls

Promoted

September 24, 2018

Relocating for work? Here's how to avoid some common pitfalls

MEDIA
DOOH Creative Masterclass: Chaka Sobhani

Promoted

September 24, 2018

DOOH Creative Masterclass: Chaka Sobhani

MEDIA
3 great ads I had nothing to do with #49: Nick Hulley and Nadja Lossgott on BMW, Guinness and Carlton

Promoted

September 20, 2018

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #49: Nick Hulley and Nadja Lossgott on BMW, Guinness and Carlton