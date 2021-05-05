Emmet McGonagle
Added 9 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

George Clooney trades coffee for carbs with Warburtons campaign

Previous ads starred Sylvester Stallone and Robert De Niro.

Warburtons has enlisted Academy Award-winning actor – and former Nespresso brand ambassador – George Clooney for a campaign showcasing the incomparable pleasure of a simple slice of toast.

Created by Engine, “It can wait” begins as Jonathan Warburton, chairman of Warburtons, eagerly awaits midday so that he can make himself some toast.

His plans for a quiet lunch are cut short, however, when his assistant enters his office to announce that Oceans 11 star Clooney is on the line.

It ends as Warburton hangs up on Clooney in favour of his beloved bread.

The ad will air on Saturday (8 May) on ITV1. It was created by Hugo Isaacs and Chris da Roza, and directed by Declan Lowney through Another Film Company. Media is handled by Mindshare.

Billy Faithfull, chief creative officer at Engine, said: “To use internet-speak, we are ALL Jonathan Warburton in 2021.

“Faced with the choice between another Zoom call or a little me-and-toast-time, only a true baker, born and bred, would choose toastie over Clooney.

“It’s the Warburtons family’s enduring obsession with quality that makes toast worth slamming a laptop shut on George Clooney for. If you wouldn’t, maybe you’re eating the wrong toast.” 

The fee paid to Clooney for taking part in the Warburtons campaign has been donated to the Clooney Foundation for Justice, which advocates for justice through accountability for human rights abuses around the world.  

“It’s not every day your call is turned down for a slice of toast, but needless to say I had a lot of fun filming this spot,” Clooney said. 

“It was great working with the Warburtons team and I’m thankful for the support they are providing to the Clooney Foundation for Justice.” 

Clooney is the latest in a series of Hollywood A-listers to star in a Warburtons ad, with previous spots featuring Sylvester Stallone, The Muppets, Peter Kay and Robert De Niro.

Warburton added: “Video calls have become part of normal life for so many of us during the last year, but George Clooney popping up on screen was quite a surprise!  

“Quality is truly at the heart of our 145-year-old business, and this new ad is a real celebration of that passion, and we hope it will bring a smile to those watching.”

Clooney has a long history as an ambassador for another advertiser: Nespresso. He first appeared in a tongue-in-cheek TV ad for the coffee brand in 2016

Since then, his roles in Nespresso's advertising have included a spot featuring God himself (played by John Malkovich), fellow Oceans 11 alum Matt Damon, The Artist star Jean Dujardin and Danny DeVito.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Sorrell and Harris lead calls to reimagine advertising

Sorrell and Harris lead calls to reimagine advertising

Promoted

Added 41 hours ago
What does an anti-poverty trust, velvet furniture and Kylie Minogue have in common?

What does an anti-poverty trust, velvet furniture and Kylie Minogue have in common?

Promoted

Added 41 hours ago
What's next for our industry? Benedict Evans predicts...

What's next for our industry? Benedict Evans predicts...

Promoted

Added 44 hours ago
Five ways to future-proof your business in a post-cookie world

Five ways to future-proof your business in a post-cookie world

Promoted

April 29, 2021