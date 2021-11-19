Ben Bold
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

George P Johnson appoints managing director of London operation

Event and experience agency has promoted Jonathan McCallum to role.

Jonathan McCallum: moving up from role as head of the agency's strategy practice
George P Johnson, the global event and experience agency, has appointed Jonathan McCallum as managing director of its London office.

GPJ, which has European offices in the UK, Norway, Germany, France and Belgium, has been looking for a successor to former MD Jason Megson, who left the agency earlier this year.

McCallum, who has been promoted from his role as head of the agency's strategy practice, will report to GPJ chief executive Chris Meyer.

GPJ said the appointment solidified its leadership in London "with an internal hire whose experience is rooted in strategy" and that it "underscores the agency's commitment to strategy-fuelled experience design".

Meyer added: "I continue to be energised by the opportunities we have in the UK and European markets and having strong collaborative hubs will be the cornerstone of our growth.

"Bringing Jonny McCallum into the managing director role from strategy underpins the importance of being client-centric and evolving our thinking to best serve our clients. As we move into 2022 we continue to see change and we are well positioned to adapt successfully to it."

McCallum said that while working in live events had proved tough in recent times, GPJ had "continued to evolve and bring new solutions to market that are pushing the boundaries of hybrid and IRL events that constantly unlock new doors for our clients".

