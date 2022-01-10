Getir kicks off debut work for Spurs sponsorship

Getir has blown the starting whistle on its sponsorship of football team Tottenham Hotspur, a deal that was announced in September 2021.

In a campaign developed by creative agency Neverland, which won the account in July 2021, Spurs’ players are shown receiving groceries within minutes of their order.

Running across digital and social channels, the ads are set to the soundtrack of fans singing bespoke chants about the speedy delivery of the grocery delivery service.

Player Heung-Min Son orders a phone charger which arrives in minutes as fans sing “When his phone’s on 1%, when his phone’s on 1%, he’s got a charger in minutes and now his phone’s on 2%”.

Jon Forsyth, Neverland co-founder, said: “This partnership is the perfect way to kick off the new year and what a year it’s going to be for Getir, bringing the joy of groceries in minutes to life in a creative and fun way yet again.”

Other players at the forefront of the campaign are Pierluigi Gollini, Bryan Gil and Tanguy Ndombele as they order squash, houmous and fruit.

Nicholas Casby, Getir UK's head of marketing, said: “We had a lot of fun creating these films and wanted to show the joy and excitement of the Getir service through some of the club’s players. Hopefully fans and customers enjoy these videos and will get involved by engaging with these adverts.”

The campaign will use automatic content recognition technology to identify when households are watching sports and then broadcast Getir ads across all devices within the home.

Getir is Spurs’ official training wear partner, and will sponsor the Premier League club for the next three years.