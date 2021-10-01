Getir launches debut UK TV campaign

Turkish grocery delivery company Getir has launched its first brand campaign in the UK today (4 October), with the strapline "You've got it".

The work, created by Neverland, is Getir's first TV campaign in the UK and forms part of a major marketing investment by the brand. The agency won the business this summer.

The campaign features a 30-second ad that aims to bring to life the joy of the service. It features three customers bursting into song in celebration of a Getir courier arriving with their groceries. The spot will run across TV and video on demand, supported by large scale out-of-home, radio and digital media activity in key cities across the UK.

Getir currently operates only in London and Birmingham but has plans to expand to other UK urban areas.

The campaign was created by Neverland's executive creative director Noel Hamilton, acting executive creative director Nick Bell and associate creative directors Dipesh Mistry and Drew Hasselhurst.

Jon Forsyth, co-founder of Neverland said: “The ambition from these guys is awesome and we are proud to unleash a singing, dancing delivery of their Getir joy straight into the homes of Britain.”

Nic Casby, Getir UK head of marketing, added: “2021 has been a whirlwind year for Getir in the UK and we’re excited to mark a new chapter for the brand with the launch of the ‘You’ve got it’ campaign.

"Delivering joy and speed is at the heart of everything we do, and this new creative approach expresses Getir’s promise to deliver high-quality groceries for our customer’s wants and needs, seven days a week.

“We hope this new creative campaign grabs the attention – and smiles – of both existing and prospective customers, by showcasing our friendly service through playful messaging and catchy jingles.”