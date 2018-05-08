Getting "client-ready" by training the body and focusing the mind

Training is the rare time that I am truly offline, have a chance to think, reflect and clear my head. Other than being in the skies at 36,000 feet, or asleep, the phone is always on which means that emails are non-stop not to mention text messages and Whats app... And the expectation of response is pretty close to immediate.

I train six to eight times per week, every week. Roughly 26 to 28 sessions a month. Triathlon for me is where it’s at. Hence the training is a real mixture of swimming, cycling and running. When I am training, I am disconnected from the demands of work and it is truly liberating.

I get time to think, really think.....what could we be doing differently on deals we are working on to get our clients a better outcome... What deals aren’t we working on that we should be working on... And what deals can we be creating?

Training takes real discipline, resilience and focus... Running alone on the track in the dark, wind and rain isn’t all too appealing but focus gets you through it... Apply that to the work environment and phrases like "we can't do it", "it’s’ not done like that" don't resonate.

There is no doubt that my training gives me the stamina and focus to take on all the challenges that life throws at me and the clarity of thinking to know where to invest my time and energy.

Having put my mind and body through close to 40 triathlons including the full Ironman (2.4- mile swim followed by a 110-mile cycle and then a full marathon), I truly believe that with hard work and determination, anything is possible. Well, it works for me.

Marcus Anselm is a partner at Clarity