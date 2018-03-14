Kim Benjamin
How Getty Images brought visual trends to life via projections

Getty Images has created an immersive exhibition highlighting the latest trends in visual arts.

The exhbition, held at London's Protean Studios, was created by Studio MM. It visualised the 2018 report, titled Creative in Focus, through an immersive display of light projections.

The annual visual trends forecast, based on Getty Images' creative research by its visual experts and search and image data, identified Masculinity Undone, Second Renaissance and Conceptual Realism as the three trends that consumers will be most responsive to in 2018.

The event, which took place on 8 March, also showcased work from a number of photographers and filmmakers, as well as featuring additional content that wasn't featured in the report, such as video footage.

