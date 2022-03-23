Fayola Douglas
Added 7 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

GHD celebrates 21 years with a weekend of pampering

Hair appointments and makeovers are available at the weekend event.

GHD: brand has partnered with OPI and Charlotte Tilbury
GHD is celebrating turning 21 with a pop-up that will be providing a weekend of pampering.

The "GHD Townhouse" has taken over Electric Space London and will be open on 25 and 26 March.

Guests to the ticketed event can attend hair appointments and the brand has partnered with OPI and Charlotte Tilbury to offer express gel manicures and a choice of four quick trick beauty masterclasses. Classes on offer are glow on the go, eyes to hypnotise, glow and tell and look on the go - desk, dusk, disco.

Consumers can book hair consultations and choose from a selection of hair looks that will be created using GHD tools the Thin Wand, Platinum+ Styler and Original Styler. For the 30-minute dry styling hair appointment, attendes can choose from 80s inspired voluminous tight curls, defined and contoured natural texture, Hollywood waves or gunge waves.

There will also be photo opportunities, the chance to shop GHD products with discount offers and a range of refreshments.

To thank NHS workers GHD is offering free pamper sessions during NHS Power Hours from 1pm each day.

GHD is working with Plain Jane events to deliver the project.

