Charlotte Rawlings
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Giffgaff calls for Neverland to take over strategy and creative account

The win comes after a competitive pitch.

Giffgaff: previously worked with Stink Studios
Giffgaff: previously worked with Stink Studios

Neverland has been appointed as Giffgaff’s lead brand strategy and creative agency following a competitive pitch.

The agency, which won Start-up Agency of the Year at the 2021 Campaign Agency of the Year Awards, will have the responsibility for creating a new brand strategy, positioning and communications, resulting in a new campaign set to break later this year.

Pitch Update: Aldi goes shopping and Gü tries its luck

The mobile network's brief to Neverland is to refresh its brand and creative strategy and “reflect what consumers expect and want in 2022 and onwards”. 

The £10.9m account previously worked with Stink Studios on a series of campaigns. One innovative campaign included a TV ad in British Sign Language (BSL), which featured an animated avatar of Giffgaff customer Aleks, who used BSL to explain the reasons he likes the brand.

“Giffgaff is a brand consumers have always loved and we are thrilled to be working with the team to set its successful new future,” Simon Massey, co-founder of Neverland, said.

Sophie Wheater, chief marketing officer at Giffgaff, added: “We’re at a hugely exciting point in Giffgaff’s brand history as we look to evolve to meet changing consumer needs. We’re delighted to be working with Neverland to create an ambitious future-focused strategy.”

Giffgaff’s media account is run by Havas Media.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk, plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events.

Become a member

What is Campaign AI?

Our new premium service offering bespoke monitoring reports for your company.

Find out more

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Liz Barnsdale IPA iList 2022

Liz Barnsdale IPA iList 2022

Promoted

Added 4 hours ago
Leila Siddiqi IPA iList 2022

Leila Siddiqi IPA iList 2022

Promoted

Added 4 hours ago
Annie Gallimore IPA iList 2022

Annie Gallimore IPA iList 2022

Promoted

Added 4 hours ago
Dougie IPA iList 2022

Dougie IPA iList 2022

Promoted

Added 4 hours ago