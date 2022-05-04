Giffgaff calls for Neverland to take over strategy and creative account

Neverland has been appointed as Giffgaff’s lead brand strategy and creative agency following a competitive pitch.

The agency, which won Start-up Agency of the Year at the 2021 Campaign Agency of the Year Awards, will have the responsibility for creating a new brand strategy, positioning and communications, resulting in a new campaign set to break later this year.

The mobile network's brief to Neverland is to refresh its brand and creative strategy and “reflect what consumers expect and want in 2022 and onwards”.

The £10.9m account previously worked with Stink Studios on a series of campaigns. One innovative campaign included a TV ad in British Sign Language (BSL), which featured an animated avatar of Giffgaff customer Aleks, who used BSL to explain the reasons he likes the brand.

“Giffgaff is a brand consumers have always loved and we are thrilled to be working with the team to set its successful new future,” Simon Massey, co-founder of Neverland, said.

Sophie Wheater, chief marketing officer at Giffgaff, added: “We’re at a hugely exciting point in Giffgaff’s brand history as we look to evolve to meet changing consumer needs. We’re delighted to be working with Neverland to create an ambitious future-focused strategy.”

Giffgaff’s media account is run by Havas Media.