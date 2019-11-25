Giffgaff doesn't want your money in its Black Friday pop-up

Giffgaff, the mobile network provider, is hosting a pop-up encouraging visitors not to buy new products but to make use of refurbished phones and other recycled items.

The brand has partnered Zero Waste Goods, which has curated 100 items to be displayed in the shop, comprising 50 refurbished phones and 50 other products, such as shoes made from pineapple leaves, jewellery made with recycled materials, vintage tech items and bikes.

On entering the activation, visitors will be required to make a pledge on one of the items. Giffgaff will later pick 100 people who will each receive an item in the shop.

The pop-up will open in Covent Garden on 29 November and is part of Giffgaff's focus on offering a refurbished choice alongside its range of new handsets.

Ash Schofield, chief executive of Giffgaff, said: "At Giffgaff, we believe in great value and choice, so this Black Friday we're giving more choice than ever. As well as a great range of new phones, this year we are responding to the growing interest in quality refurbished phones as a great alternative to new with our best range yet.

"When you enter our pop-up store and see the other beautiful sustainable items amongst our selection of refurbished phones, you really start to realise that not buying new might just be a smarter choice."