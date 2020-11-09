Giffgaff tackles unwanted phones in Black Friday campaign

Giffgaff is encouraging the British public to donate their old mobile phones in a Black Friday partnership with LadBible and UniLad.

Created by LadBible and Jump (Havas Media Group’s content and partnerships hub) “Check your drawers” stars rap artist Manga Saint Hilare and plays on a classic underwear pun.

The ad goes on to explain that phones can be swapped for money, instead of left to rot in landfill sites located overseas, where they “leak more toxic materials than your ex”.

Saint Hilare also explains that some of the money from the initiative will be donated to local charities.

The campaign will run across LadBible and UniLad’s social platforms, with a takeover of the LadBible website planned for Black Friday.

The work was created by Tom Dunn, Kevin Morosky, Oliver Williams and Sam O’Sullivan. Media is handled by Havas.

Targeting 25- to 44-year-olds, the campaign aims to feed into a circular economy, “where we recycle and refurbish old phones”, as the ad explains.

Georgina Bramall, head of brand strategy at Giffgaff, said: “If you've got an unused phone at home, Giffgaff will help you refurbish it for cash, recycle it for the planet and donate some of the value of your phone to community causes.

“We've always had sustainability at our heart, and the Giffgaff circular economy for phones is the next step of that journey.”

The campaign is inspired by research from OnePulse that found there an estimated 55 million unused phones sitting in UK homes – more devices than there are people in South Korea.

Lindsay Turner, head of client solutions at LadBible Group, said: “We’re really excited to work with Giffgaff for the first time, especially on such an important campaign that can really make a difference.

“We can’t wait to see our audience get behind ‘Check your drawers’.”

In April, Giffgaff launched a “Goodybank” initiative to support vulnerable members of the public, which allowed members to buy additional credit for those facing hardship.

The brand also partnered Doro – a company that provides telecoms solutions for seniors – to donate 500 phones to isolated elderly people across the UK, as part of an initiative to tackle loneliness during Covid-19.

Nick Wright, managing director of Jump, added: “It’s massively exciting to have created a campaign with an anti-consumerist message to mark what is traditionally a hugely consumerist moment in the calendar: Black Friday.

“The content we’ve created in partnership with Giffgaff on LadBible and UniLad aims to educate our savvy audience by entertaining them, with a tongue-in-cheek, satirical tone that we hope will really resonate.”

Last year, Giffgaff launched a similar pop-up for Black Friday, which encouraged visitors to make use of refurbished phones and other recycled items.