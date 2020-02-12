Gillette enlists Raheem Sterling to inspire next generation of young men

Gillette is looking to harness the power of football to help mentor the next generation of young men.

The brand has launched the "Made of what matters" campaign, featuring Manchester City star and global ambassador Raheem Sterling, using football as a platform to inspire the next generation.

It features a short film that highlights Sterling’s actions on and off the pitch, from winning over his critics to becoming one of the most revered footballers in England, and taking a public stance against prejudice within the game, including fronting a Nike campaign.

Sterling said: "I know how important it is to have the right mentors in your life to help keep you on the right path when you are growing up."

Matt Thomas, Gillette brand manager for the UK and Ireland, said the partnership builds on Gillette’s commitment to "celebrate those who always aspire to be the best version of themselves and who encourage others to stand up for what they believe in".

Gillette is also partnering youth-education charity Football Beyond Borders, which works with more than 1,000 students each week in partnership with 45 secondary schools across London, Essex and Greater Manchester.

The brand works with FBB on various initiatives, including increasing the number of qualified practitioners who lead the programmes and become role models for young people within schools.

FBB founder Jasper Kain said: "We highlight Raheem Sterling as a shining example when educating our young people on the power of representation, speaking out for what you believe in and being principled. He is a real inspiration to those on our programmes, who look up to a player who has worked tirelessly to become the person he is today."

Gillette is owned by Procter & Gamble. Olivia Hughes, shave care communications manager at P&G northern Europe, said: "This isn’t just about providing charitable funding, it’s also about Gillette committing additional resources to help from a variety of angles for more meaningful impact."

A version of this story first appeared on PRWeek