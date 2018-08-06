How Ginsters is giving Londoners a taste of Cornwall

The "A Taste of Cornwall" activation is being hosted on London's South Bank. Ginsters is aiming to emulate the sounds of the sea and let visitors experience its pasties in a traditional Cornish way.

Guests will be able to choose from three Cornish soundtracks on personal wireless headsets, including sea shanty music, Atlantic waves, or Cornish seagulls – recorded at iconic Cornwall beaches, while sprawling out on picnic blankets and enjoying free pasties, including the brand's traditional Cornish pasty.

The picnic is taking place on 8 August from 11am to 4pm.