Ginsters serves TBWA\London a slice of pie

The savoury pastry brand has appointed the agency to handle its account.

Ginsters has appointed TBWA\London to run its brand strategy and creative advertising account.

TBWA\London was awarded the account without a pitch and will be taking over from Red Brick Road, working alongside media agency the7stars on a multichannel brief across TV, radio, social and digital channels.

The brief centres on the notion of paying homage to Ginsters' Cornish roots, while the savoury pastry company is also eager to modernise its brand platform in 2022.

Emma Stowers, marketing director of Ginsters, said: “We’re excited to embark on a new phase of brand growth in partnership with TBWA. The savoury pastry category offers huge potential for the Ginsters brand and TBWA’s disruptive approach is perfectly positioned to support our ambitions.

“They’re also a fantastic bunch of incredibly talented people and we can’t wait to start our journey together."

Katie Jackson, chief operating officer at TBWA\London, added: “We are all about helping clients create disruptive growth in their market and that brief is never more pertinent than with a long-established brand such as Ginsters.

“Working to reimagine the creative strategy of the leading brand in a hugely popular sector is an exciting prospect and I know the team are really fired up to get started.”

