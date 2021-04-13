Omar Oakes
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

'Give Tesco a miss', supermarket urges with print campaign promoting pubs

Tesco’s 'Pop to your local if you can' campaign ran across national newspapers.

Supermarket giant Tesco has chosen to use its advertising to tell consumers to "give Tesco a miss" and instead visit their local pubs as they reopened yesterday.

Tesco’s “Pop to your local if you can” campaign ran across national newspapers and digital outdoor billboards, as well as on social media. 

The ad, created by Bartle Bogle Hegarty London, is written as a call-to-action and finishes with a variant of the familiar Tesco slogan.

It says: “Pubs have had it tough this year. That’s why, for once, instead of telling you about our fantastic deals, we’re using this space to ask you to support them instead (as long as you feel safe to do so). Because right now, every little helps.”

The ad was created by Daniel Seager and Richard Biggs at BBH, and MediaCom planned and bought the media.  

The campaign is an implicit recognition that supermarkets' sales have benefitted significantly from pubs and restaurants being closed during Covid-19 lockdowns.

A spokeswoman said: “We're using our adspend to encourage the nation to give Tesco a miss in favour of a visit to the pub. We urge our customers to head to their local for a drink or a bite to eat with friends and family if they can."  

Tesco’s profits rose by more than a quarter year on year last October, six months after the Covid-19 lockdowns began in the UK, as grocery demand surged with millions forced to stay at home. 

The supermarket, which is the UK’s biggest by market share, spent £81m on advertising in the UK last year (marginally more than in 2019), according to Statista research.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £88 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Adopt an entrepreneurial mindset to grow your career

Adopt an entrepreneurial mindset to grow your career

Promoted

Added 27 hours ago
Putting people first: why we’re all stronger together

Putting people first: why we’re all stronger together

Promoted

Added 28 hours ago
Why customer experience is the future of performance

Why customer experience is the future of performance

Promoted

April 06, 2021
Seven ways to prepare for a cookie-less future

Seven ways to prepare for a cookie-less future

Promoted

April 06, 2021