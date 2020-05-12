Glamour invites readers to lockdown festival

Condé Nast magazine Glamour will be hosting a lockdown festival on 22 May with a performance from Ellie Goulding to help readers feel connected in a time when they are physically apart.

"Lockdown live", which is being held during Mental Health Awaeness Week, aims to bring escapism and inspiration to people on furlough, those living alone or anyone looking for something fun and engaging to do.

It will be separated into morning and afternoon sessions, broadcast via Zoom, with 3,000 tickets available for each session. Slots will include yoga, wellness and mental-health talks, cooking with Gizzi Erskine, live celebrity interviews, a quiz with The Receipts Podcast, beauty tutorials, career talks and performances from Goulding and Jessie Ware.

Tickets cost £5 for either a morning or afternoon session and all proceeds from ticket sales will be split across three charities: Women's Aid, Place2Be and The Felix Project.

Deborah Joseph, editor-in-chief at Glamour, said: "Given the mental-health strains on many young people during this time, and in keeping with the spirit of Mental Health Week, it was key for us to create a fun, celebratory day of escapism.

"This is the time of the year a lot of Glamour readers would normally be throwing themselves into festival season – and in the absence of that, the team have worked hard to bring a live musical element to get people dancing round their living rooms.

"The charities we are raising money for all support causes close to the Glamour readers’ hearts, from domestic violence, mental health and food banks – our ability to give back through a positive initiative was a big part of our motivation."

The event is being delivered in-house.